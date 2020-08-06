Democrat governors and mayors did not release thousands of prisoners because of the coronavirus.
They know many of them will repeat crimes, while cops were busy with demonstrators and other lawlessness (and also on the defense from being accused of police brutality). The Dems created chaos on purpose.
Ask George Soros; he knows all about making chaos on purpose.
The more distractions and chaos they can create, the easier it will be to overthrow the system and control all society, control the people.
When will someone charge Soros and others with the illegal activities they are causing?
Whose afraid of the big bad wolf? Evidently all lawmakers, prosecutors, police and political leaders in the USA.
Corruption is now the new law and order.
Paul Sabatino
Florence
(1) comment
Paul Sabatino's letter has to be the biggest nonsense I have ever read. I knew these Trump lovers were desperate but to spew this nonsense is just beyond contempt.
