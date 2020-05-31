Why are residents of the Shoals, two months into the pandemic, still unable to get tested for COVID-19?
The three test sites in Florence are only testing if they can make a profit off the public health crisis. They will file your insurance, and if you don’t have insurance, and you can’t afford to sacrifice enough cash equivalent to a week’s worth of groceries, tough luck!
The lone test site in Colbert County will test for free, but only if you have a high fever and multiple other symptoms, or are over 65, or have a serious heart or lung condition, or are diabetic or pregnant.
How are we supposed to beat this thing if people can’t even find out if they are infected?
We know the risk of asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic young people passing the virus on to others. This policy is wrong on every possible level, and is endangering the health and lives of residents all over the Shoals.
We should be testing anyone and everyone who wants a test, free of charge.
The fault for this situation lands squarely on Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health, the governmental agency responsible for protecting Alabamians from public health threats.
Our population is 65% greater than that of Mississippi, and yet Alabama has tested thousands fewer residents than our neighboring state. Why?
Colleen Phillips
Killen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.