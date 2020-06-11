In response to Pastor (Wesley) Thompson's article on May 20, I agree with all that was written. It's the most professional writing I've seen.
But being a men of God, we have to come out of our safety zone. A captain can keep a ship docked to keep it, him, his crew and cargo safe. But all are not doing what they are supposed to be doing — delivering cargo to those waiting for it.
Regardless of troubled waters, the real captain of the ship and the world is Jesus. We are his disciples. We are here to give people hope when there is not hope, such as this COVID-19. Why fear? Our hope is in Jesus.
let us keep the faith of the "three Hebrew boys." If God doesn't save us, we know he can.
Dr. (Anthony) Fauci is below .000. He has been right on nothing. Average baseball players (hit) .250.
In the meantime, people are drinking more, using more drugs, being more abusive to children and spouses.
Elder Elvin R. Vaughn
Muscle Shoals
