If the COVID-19 crisis continues into the next several months, it will generate serious incentives for certain classes of Americans to jettison the constraints of “social distance.”
Especially inconvenienced will be those who place high importance on personal appearance, and who have long relied upon professional expertise found outside the home.
This includes those ladies for whom a weekly visit to the hair salon has become a long-standing necessity.
Less often, but with some regularity, ladies concerned with appearance of the other bodily extremities seek the services of pedicurists.
Add to the list those males who periodically require the services of barbers or hair stylists.
How shall these vanities be served in the time of COVID-19?
My guess is that we shall see the emergence of illicit salons — basement and back-door operations in the style of the Prohibition-era “speak-easy.”
Which raises another question, namely, with the proliferation of these houses of ill shame, will responsible law enforcement agencies produce one or more Elliot Ness-like crimebusters?
Will these nefarious operations be busted up with axes and sledgehammers, as were the distilleries and illegal bars operated by Al Capone and other outrageous scofflaws in the non-alcoholic erstwhile?
Only time will tell!
John P. Crowder
Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.