I want to commend the organizers of Wine Fest for the remarkable thing they did. I have never been so proud of my hometown. In contrast to a whole world of people who see virus and death on every doorknob, they simply kept cool and lived life.
It is easy to give in to fear when everyone wants you to be afraid. Politicians and grifters — both left and right — look to create panic and then capitalize on it. Schools close. Countries close.
Even those supposed exemplars of toughness and unsentimental thinking — SEC coaches — carry on like small children afraid of every new sound in the dark.
They all know, or ought to know, the undramatic facts of coronavirus: If you wash your hands (easy to do) and stop touching your face (not so easy, but still doable), you won’t get sick.
If you do get sick, you will get better. Your chances of survival (99%) aren’t quite as good as with the flu (99.9%), but they are excellent. If you were in even moderately good health, the odds are better still.
This is not Ebola or AIDS or mad cow.
In going through with their plans and not giving in to “unreasoning, unjustified terror,” the Wine Fest people showed themselves to be the real grown-ups.
This was a bracing example of leadership from below. Cheers to them and to all who attended.
Bill Cadenhead
Dallas, Texas
