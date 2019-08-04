Most Americans agree that comprehensive immigration reform is needed. I disagree that President Trump is demonizing non-white immigrants and asylum seekers. He simply calls illegals by their proper name: illegals.
Immigrants come here legally; those who cross the border illegally are illegal aliens. A river doesn’t stop them, a fence, a few men guarding thousands of miles, and toothless laws don’t stop them. What would stop them — some kind of physical barrier?
A July 21 letter used the phrase “undocumented” rather than “illegal” to detract from the fact that they break federal law when they cross at any place other than official crossing points. Some justifiably come seeking asylum, but most know or are advised to use the word “asylum” (the buzzword everybody dances to).
Still, crossing the border illegally means detention (jail) until deportation, and by law, anyone put in jail who has children in tow is separated from those children and if no family is available to take them, they are put in some kind of holding facility.
Could the care be better? Sure, but at the border the facilities are meant for just a few, not the hundreds pouring in.
President Trump didn’t start this; Clinton did. Obama continued it, and Trump is following established rule of law.
Yes, there should be mercy and grace in the law, and that’s why we feed and care for them now. Without the law, we are not a civilized society, we are Rome falling quickly.
Michael Darling
Killen
