I was reading narratives on the whistleblower situation. Given my proclivity for truth and justice, I find I’m morally and ethically bound to ask those that think the whistleblower is a dirty nasty person if it’s OK morally and ethically, if not legally?
Some believe that the whistleblower is functioning as a traitor. That someone with real moral fiber that tries to out the truth for good is sneaky? You really think that someone should not be able to step up to the plate, swallow hard and tell the truth?
You cannot say fake if you are the one providing the supporting documents.
Trying to hide the complaint was outrageous in and by itself. The ones sitting on the complaint should be held in contempt, not just judicially but morally and ethically, by all those that find truth above all the most important asset any human has in his life.
What say you? You believe in truth and justice? Or do you feel that getting a win any way you can is the bottom line?
Truth encompasses every good thing in this world. If you don’t have truth, you have nothing.
Let me leave you with this: The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.
Linda Johnson
Florence
