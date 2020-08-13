America has fallen, so fast, so far in the last three and half years. Donald Trump and many Republicans became the divisive mouthpiece for irrational fear, hatred, bigotry, sexism, anti-semitism, greed and a dangerous form of self righteousness.
Trump’s lewd words and behavior towards young ladies and women is tolerated in silence.
His crowd cheered when he mimicked and mocked the gentleman with severe disabilities.
Trump’s lies about the economy, health care, his taxes, his submissive relationships with Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-Un and other dictators, and tragically, now the bounty on our soldiers.
And there’s the regressive policies and ongoing inhumane treatment of our immigrant and refugee brothers/sisters and their little children, while the churches sing “Jesus Loves the Little Children.”
And we honor statues of individuals from a tragic and horrific time of when our fellow men, women and little children were held in bondage, in concentration camps on plantations of slavery for their forced labor.
At some level, we all know better. Change is going to come, yes, even in Alabama.
Steven Stutts
Killen
