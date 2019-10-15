The Democrats are not a do-nothing Congress. They are a do-nothing but try to impeach President Trump Congress.
I agree that the Democrats are too far to the left. They have more liberals than they do conservative Democrats. Now the Republicans on the other hand have liberals also, but they don’t have as many as the Democrats. Therefore, the Republicans are too far to the right. They have right extremists. So both parties need to get to work.
If Donald Trump goes to prison for the treasonous acts and the irrational behavior he has had, it would be his first complete sentence. Get it?
The recent Nancy Pelosi’s speech defending President Bill Clinton when they were trying to impeach him. She said it was nothing more than the Republicans wanting to get rid of a good president. She’s not saying that today. I guess you go with the times.
Many high school- and college-age students think the biggest problem facing America is climate change. I beg to differ. The biggest problem facing America is high school and college students being brainwashed by liberal educators.
I have voted both Democrat and Republican in the past, but I have seen in the past three years, I don’t ever intend to vote a Democrat ticket again.
If you think about it, we have a GOP Bill Clinton. President Trump is just like Clinton — he loves women, he lies and he loves to use the executive privilege.
Civilians can own assault rifles. That’s another myth perpetrated by the Democrats. I did see a movie about a country where only the police and military had guns. It was “Schindler’s List.”
