Youths misguided by president’s deviance
In reference to a July 24 letter to the editor regarding a Democratic homosexual candidate:
Using the writer’s misplaced priorities, one could much more readily say that all who don’t protest our president’s deviance are similarly misguiding our youth.
Donald Trump is a man who brags about sexually abusing women; who lies openly on a daily basis; and accuses those who call him out as being unpatriotic. He is a man who uses hatred and vitriol to strengthen his political base.
He seems to believe that because he said it, it has to be true, even though he contradicts himself repeatedly. He brags about his immense wealth, yet refuses to submit to the transparency of revealing his tax returns, as his predecessors have done.
He also seems to think that people of a different color, especially if their names seem strange, are foreigners and should “go back to where they came from” — strange words for one whose wives are immigrants.
I would very much like to see a letter which protests our non-Christian, lying criminal in the White House! Without such protest, we must assume the writer believes it is OK to teach our youth the value system our president exhibits.
Like many other Christians, I have a problem with homosexuals and transgenders. The other side of that coin is that they, like me, “are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, and among these rights are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
Orris Bullock
Florence
