The noble moral crusaders of Tennessee’s McMinn County School Board have voted unanimously to remove Art Spiegelman’s Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel “Maus” from its English language curriculum, purportedly over concerns that the earnest and agonizing depiction of Polish Jews (cartoon mice) surviving the Nazis (cartoon cats) contains profanity and brief nudity. Of drawn animals. (Though these are some of the same people who mock liberals for barring “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” because it contains the N-word, they and the censoring progressives are clearly kissing cousins.)

