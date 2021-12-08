Six months after it moved to formally terminate the program, the Biden administration is set to restart the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), also known as Remain in Mexico, a Stephen Miller-championed border policy that forces vulnerable migrants to wait in northern Mexico as their U.S. asylum cases move forward (or, more frequently, get stuck in the gears of a rusted bureaucracy). Biden officials emphasize that they’re doing so due to a federal court injunction, which is true, but they can’t wash their hands of some strange decisions made in resurrecting this damaging program.

