In approving more than $50 billion to move away from energy sources that spew carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, the nation’s largest state just took a significant step forward in the battle to curb climate change. Good for California’s Democrat-dominated government — and double good that in doing so, legislators included nuclear power in the zero-emissions energy mix, keeping the state’s last nuclear plant alive rather than moving ahead with plans to mothball it by 2025.

