The Supreme Court with a conservative supermajority began its new term Monday, hearing arguments in person again (sans COVID-positive Brett Kavanaugh) for the first time since the pandemic began, and it will consider cases defining constitutional rights for the 21st century. We’ll have plenty to say in the coming weeks about gun safety in New York, abortion in Mississippi and more. The topic today is not the court’s rulings, but its shape and process.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.