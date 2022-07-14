A stunning 64% of Democratic voters nationwide tell pollsters that Joe Biden is not their preferred 2024 choice. One doesn’t need to be sour on Biden’s performance almost halfway through his first term or worried about a red wave in the midterms to urge challengers to offer themselves as alternative standard-bearers. No matter whom the party ultimately nominates, competition will be healthy for Democrats, the country and even for Biden himself, and ought not be viewed as some grave betrayal.

