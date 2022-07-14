A stunning 64% of Democratic voters nationwide tell pollsters that Joe Biden is not their preferred 2024 choice. One doesn’t need to be sour on Biden’s performance almost halfway through his first term or worried about a red wave in the midterms to urge challengers to offer themselves as alternative standard-bearers. No matter whom the party ultimately nominates, competition will be healthy for Democrats, the country and even for Biden himself, and ought not be viewed as some grave betrayal.
New York Daily News: Don't be shy about jumping in the 2024 presidential pool
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Deagan Miller
- Lauderdale businessman indicted on sexual abuse charges
- Hayley Eden Frazer
- James 'Jim' Price Underwood
- Bradley Keith Jackson
- 5 named 2022 Shoals Woman of the Year finalists
- Muscle Shoals native tabbed Best Chef in the South
- Crotts retains lawyer, will waive August arraignment date
- Shannon Heath Jones
- Kaylee Isabella Hunt
Images
Videos
Commented
- 3 lanes, mixed-use development proposed for Veterans Drive (1)
- GED Graduation Signals Hope and Change for Florence Man (1)
- Rebel yell: Ole Miss wins College World Series title (1)
- Last Nevada county approves primary results after hand count (1)
- DeLucia shuts out Arkansas, sends Ole Miss to 1st CWS finals (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.