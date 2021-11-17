After all the speeches out on the cold White House South Lawn, at 4:21 Monday afternoon President Joe Biden took but a few seconds to sign the bipartisan infrastructure bill into law. That brief moment, built on cooperation among senators from both parties, should have happened long ago. We don’t just mean earlier this year, but in the last administration of Donald Trump or even before him.

