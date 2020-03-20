Dallas Morning News
On Monday, President Donald Trump finally struck the appropriate tone and, standing alongside respected public health officials like Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci, offered sound advice and real leadership on what Americans can and should be doing to combat spread of the coronavirus.
Sadly, that same day and the next he returned to his Twitter account to fire off two ill-advised tweets once again calling coronavirus the “Chinese Virus.” This is exactly the kind of divisive, stigma-causing language that the president’s own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned against in regard to the coronavirus.
As many public health experts across the country have taken pains to explain, viruses don’t have nationalities, and they don’t discriminate when it comes to who can spread disease or become infected.
Texas alone is home to some 1.5 million people of Asian descent, more than 5% of our great state’s population. These Texans, many of whom arrived generations ago, are no more likely to test positive for the coronavirus or spread COVID-19 than any other Texan.
We wouldn’t call the president’s language “racist,” as some have. But we would agree with evangelical leader Eugene Cho, who tweeted this week that “Calling it the ‘Chinese virus’ only instigates blame, racism and hatred against Asians — here and abroad.”
What would that leadership look like? Less than a week after 9/11, President George W. Bush stood side by side with Muslim American leaders and spoke these words: “This is a great country. It’s a great country because we share the same values of respect and dignity and human worth. And it is my honor to be meeting with leaders who feel just the same way I do. They’re outraged, they’re sad. They love America just as much as I do.”
Standing side by side with Asian American leaders, Trump could deliver a similar message in a similar time of national crisis and uncertainty.
