A group of Alabama education leaders and lawmakers plan travel to South Korea to explore bringing Korean math and science teachers to classrooms here, but they first need to address key problems associated with the shortages.
Two leading reports from respected institutions note the same problems underlying the difficulty in keeping American teachers in classrooms.
A 2016 report by The Learning Policy Institute and a 2019 report by The Economic Policy Institute each acknowledge the current teacher shortage problem in this county has roots planted in the 2008 recession. During that recession, thousands of pink slips were handed to educators as the economic downturn took its toll.
Some of the results of those pink slips were higher teacher-to-pupil ratios, stagnant salaries, and a look-the-other-way attitude when non-credentialed teachers were allowed to fill the gaps, especially in schools in poverty stricken districts.
The Learning Institute report also cites unequal resources across states and districts nationwide. That’s not difficult to see. Drive through the poorer districts in Alabama – rural districts – where the visible inequalities between heavily supported schools that have new construction are in stark contrast with poorer schools with dilapidated structures that haven’t been upgraded in years.
Bringing in teachers from other countries will give a positive boost to diversity in our classrooms, but how will state officials keep these teachers from joining the line at the revolving door with those who are leaving the profession because of stagnant salaries, inadequate facilities and materials, and the high cost of earning degrees in their discipline?
The state still has a lot to work out in exploring this recruitment idea, according to State Superintendent Eric Mackey. Details like obtaining visas for the potential teachers and deciding who and how to pay for the cost of bringing them to Alabama.
That sounds pricey, doesn’t it?
Meanwhile, during the 2019 legislative session a bill that would have offered more generous retirement benefits to new teachers in Alabama died on the final day of the legislative session. Lawmakers did, however, extend from one year to four years the amount of time a non-certified educator can teach in Alabama’s classrooms.
That sounds backwards.
In the 2017-2018 school year, there were more than 1,700 teachers in grades seventh through 12th who were not certified to teach the English, math, social studies, science or special education classes they were assigned, according to a report by Alabama Daily News.
The upcoming trip is being organized by the Alabama-Korea Education and Economic Partnership, a Montgomery based nonprofit established in 2011. Mackey is the current board chairman. Former state Sen. Gerald Dial is one of its co-founders and said the trip is about “trying to reach out and fill that void” in teacher shortages.
That void will never be filled long term until legislators and state education leaders commit to upgrading more than just the population of teachers on state rolls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.