Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ideological assaults on drag queens, personal pronouns and the Walt Disney Company have restored Florida to its familiar position of national punchline. And his recent backing of a permitless concealed carry law and a six-week abortion ban, in spite of polls showing a majority of Floridians want neither, shows exactly what he thinks of most Floridians.

