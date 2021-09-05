New York Daily NewsIn Washington, slim Democratic majorities in both houses of Congress elected by strong popular majorities of American voters are gearing up to act on the plans of a Democratic president who got 74 more electoral votes than his rival and 7 million more human votes. As they do, Republicans who sit firmly in the minority — and who for the most part refuse to take part in negotiations — are set to caterwaul about the tyranny of a process that doesn’t let them get their way.

