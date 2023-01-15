The Chief Colbert Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution would like to thank the Village School Foundation for the use of the Village School building in Sheffield, and for their kind hospitality during the 115th anniversary celebration of the organization of our chapter.
