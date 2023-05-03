In as little as six weeks, the U.S. economy may suffer substantial and lasting harm. That’s when the United States could default on its debt, the product of the failure of Congress to raise the limit on how much money the nation can borrow to pay its bills. The debt limit itself is something of an oddity. It has nothing to do with spending or tax policy. It’s really just about paying the bills — the equivalent of a consumer maxing out the credit card but then deciding whether or not to make a payment to creditors.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.