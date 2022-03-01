Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brutal, lawless invasion of Ukraine is the consequence of the former KGB head’s messianic vision and numerous Western miscalculations over the past two decades. President George W. Bush looked into Putin’s soul and mistakenly found him “very straightforward and trustworthy.” President Barack Obama saw a time to reset the U.S.-Russia relationship. President Donald Trump not only refused to criticize Putin but openly expressed admiration for him, while questioning NATO’s reasons for being and undermining American intelligence efforts.

