State Sen. Richard Pan’s new bill to treat students’ COVID-19 vaccinations like measles vaccinations — as mandatory, with no “personal belief” exemptions — is logical given how disruptive the pandemic has been. Even if kids are less likely than older people to get very sick if infected, they can still transmit the virus to the hundreds of thousands of Californians with compromised immune systems and to the millions who are at major risk because they refuse vaccinations or aren’t fully vaccinated.

