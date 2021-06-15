Imposing a minimum global tax on corporations has long been a priority of the United States, which rightly wants to avoid having big American multinationals claiming domicile in some low-tax or no-tax haven, costing the Treasury billions, perhaps trillions. So notch a victory for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in getting the G-7 Western economic powers to agree to a 15% floor on taxation for these roving giants. Wherever they are, from New York to London to Frankfurt to Tokyo, they would have to pay.

