An incident at Wilson High School has thrust the Shoals area into a national debate about the dangers of vaping.
Principal Gary Horton’s decision to remove some stall doors from bathrooms on campus was an attempt to mitigate the growing vaping problem in his school. Other school leaders are grappling with the same problem.
The reports about health problems being linked to electronic cigarettes get more disturbing each day.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 380 cases in 36 states of a mysterious lung illness connected to vaping. To date, there have been six deaths reported in the past three weeks that were linked to vaping.
Typically, victims arrived at hospitals short of breath, feverish, vomiting and nauseated. Many have had to be put on ventilators in intensive care.
The growing number of public health concerns underscores the importance of getting serious about the dangers of e-cigarettes. Even President Trump has weighed in on the issue, announcing Wednesday the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing to ban flavored e-cigarettes, which are said to be a major factor in the alarming rise in teen vaping.
How alarming is the rise? The FDA reports some 3 million high-schoolers used e-cigarettes in 2018, a 78% increase in one year. Almost 600,000 middle-schoolers tried e-cigs.
According to a 2018 University of Michigan study, 37 percent of high school seniors reported vaping within the last year. And 17 percent of eighth-graders admitted they had vaped.
The CDC has called the rise in teen vaping an “epidemic.”
From a public health perspective, this much is clear about vaping: We don’t know the true dangers.
There are still more questions than answers about these electronic devices.
Until we do know more about those dangers, the best thing anyone can do is not to vape at all.
