Joe Biden is claiming to have graduated from college at the top of his class. This is false. Yet Donald Trump did indeed graduate at the top of his college class. Trump is a lot smarter than both the Bush presidents, also Clinton and Obama. Let’s not turn our country over to the socialists. I’m proud that Trump is my president.
A lot of women won congressional seats in the last election. So they decided that’s how to take over the Senate. They are running 13 Democratic women in the next election. And if they win it, it will be like Mitt Romney — a Republican but really they will vote Democrat. This way they will take over the House and change the whole ball of wax.
People seem to be listening to Donald Trump on the virus instead of medical professionals. Even on “Gilligan’s Island” the castaways listened to the professor rather than the millionaire.
To our church people, thank you so much for feeding the people as they are oppressed with the sickness of the corona. And to our health care workers, thank you so much for doing all you can to make it easier on the patients that lay dying in the hospital.
We had to fight the carpetbaggers after the Civil War and now we have to contend with these protesters that are changing things for their benefit, which is maybe not all that bad. I think we need to bring this up to a vote with the public, let the public vote on it. My thinking is to leave the Confederate monument where it is where people can see it if they want to, and if not, they can look the other way.
Is Fox News and CNN in the same country? Listening to their news reports you would never guess they are all reporting about the USA.
Can you believe the audacity of these governors, mayors and leaders in certain states of closing down beaches and bars when President Donald Trump said, “We will not be locking down the country again.” They are going against the greatest president of all time. How can they have the mindset to do that? If they go against Trump, they are going to get hit 10 times harder. Don’t they understand?
If NASCAR continues to dismantle the foundation it was built upon, this too, shall fall.
I just don’t understand why the city spends all this money on sidewalks for people to walk on and then they still walk in the middle of the street.
