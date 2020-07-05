As we see our roads and highways deteriorate, it makes one wonder where the gas money went that was supposed to fix the roads.
Liberals in this country are wanting to defund our police and at the same time are wanting to make stricter gun laws. Who, pray tell, are they going to get to enforce these gun laws? The police will be defunded by then. Good luck with that one.
We must consider first the health and well-being of all American people or there will not be an economy to save. Have we become a nation of stiff-necked people as God says?
Jesus said love thy neighbor, so wear a mask and don’t argue about me not having one on to protect you. You need to have one on to protect me.
If you are over the age of 50 and you truly love your children and grandchildren, stop voting for liberals. Liberals want to destroy this country. If you continue to elect them, your children and grandchildren will live a life of misery long after you’re gone.
To the mayors of the Shoals: How can you possibly say it will be a personal decision to wear or not wear a mask? When I made a decision to wear a mask, it was to protect you. Why do you refuse to wear a mask to protect me?
To the person who said if Donald Trump is not elected in 2020 we will be in a communist state, what in the world does he think Donald Trump is? His best friends are communists — Vladimir Putin and Little Rocket Man (North Korean leader Kim Jong Un). Trump wants to be a dictator. He’d love to be a communist and control everybody and tell you exactly what to do.
The removal of the Confederate statue is a good first step; however, there are far more troubling issues ongoing at our courthouse. Every citizen deserves to be treated fairly and according to the rule of law. This is currently not happening at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.
To the person who says Woodward Avenue is tacky: I don’t guess they have ever driven into Sheffield, because pulling into Sheffield from Second Street there are all these junk cars.
This is for the people of Alabama. Our COVID-19 rate keeps going up every day. I don’t understand why you can’t follow the CDC guidelines of wearing masks and the social distance of six feet apart. Stop being selfish. Think of other people.
I’d rather have Barack Obama for president than Donald Trump. Trump is nothing like a president of the United States should be.
I’m glad I’m 75 years old and might not have to live a full life in USA’s future. However, I feel sorry and sad for future generations who will not know how great our country used to be. Our children and great-grandchildren will suffer and feel the pain of the transition unless some miracle happens in our political system, which is full of buffoons.
In reference to the comment concerning Joe Biden, saying if Biden wins we’ll have another Barack Obama in office: We certainly pray and hope that we would have another Obama compared to what we’ve got now.
To the person who said it was curious that hospital revenue is down although there are no ICU beds: the reason is that hospitals have stopped elective surgeries and other elective admissions.
Monuments are always questioned, regardless of what or who they represent. Pass a law — no monuments on government property.
I just wonder what the Jewish people would think if Germany put up a statue of Hitler or even a Nazi soldier. Hmm. Doesn’t sound like they would like that either.
People should listen to the doctors and the facts. This virus is real.
The Democrats control all forms of news media. This virus thing will still be going on the day of the election in November. It’s going to be bad news every day from here on out.
There are a group of us in Florence and Muscle Shoals who are thinking of going to Washington, D.C., and taking down the ugly statue of Martin Luther King Jr. We didn’t like him as a man. It has nothing to do with his color, and we would like that statue removed from the nation’s capital. No more statues.
I would like to know why a small group of people get to determine what happens to a statue in Florence. I understand why the mayor is behind it because it’s an election year, but I also want to know why, if it belongs to the city of Florence, the people in the city do not get to vote on what happens to that statue.
It seems we have forgotten the songs of our childhood: “Red and yellow, black and white, we are precious in His sight.” My brown friends are dear to me and I hope they love me as I love them.
The time has come to remove the Confederate monument from the courthouse and replace it with a flower bed because no one can object to a flower bed. Also, Project Say Something did not come up with the idea or the way of moving it. Many people have protested against that thing for 40 years. Project Say Something didn’t do everything, they are just the loudest group.
I’m against moving the Confederate monument, but if we have to move it I don’t want it to go to Soldier’s Rest because there’s no security. Why don’t we move it to Veteran’s Park with the other monuments there and where there’s some security. I think the people should have some say in this.
Instead of spending all this money to build overpasses at railroad crossings, why not just reroute the train tracks from west Colbert County and bypass the cities? There’s no reason for the trains to run through Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals. Don’t build overpasses, reroute the trains from 72 and get away from these towns. It would save a lot of money.
Walmart now has their employees wearing masks inside the store and I thought it was a great example of showing care and concern during this pandemic, which is growing worse again every day. But it looked like most of the customers wore no masks at all. Even with today’s medical advances, COVID-19 is spreading like wildfire.
Whoever called in saying COVID-19 is a sham, go visit one of the people who lost a loved one to the virus and ask them face-to-face if it’s a sham. We had to shut down. You see what’s happening now when we opened back up. Most every state in the union has been on a spike again. You think that’s a sham? You need to read and find out what’s going on before you become a bell-clapper.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed people to die in nursing homes, and now he’s trying to blame it on the federal government. This is typical behavior for a liberal. A liberal is never wrong. It’s always someone else’s fault.
The condition on the roof at Rogers Hall is a disgrace to UNA and the city of Florence. Please get someone to do some repair work on this roof.
Wake up Shoals. The virus is real. People are dying around us. The count in our area is up. How can you call this a sham? How can you question the faith of pastor’s whose church doors are closed? Remember the church is in the heart, not the building.
Have you noticed the outcry about people not wearing a face mask and congregating during the virus? No mention of large crowds wearing face masks while looting and burning for which they are never convicted by complacent officials.
Gov. Kay Ivey delayed opening the state up for another month. It proves to me she is a Democrat.
What is wrong with Muscle Shoals Board of Education? They are starting school right amid the pandemic on Aug. 6. Other schools have taken the state’s suggestion and waited until the 19. Mountain Brook, which is rated first in the state, has waited until the 19. Muscle Shoals, which has dropped to 19th in the state, seems to think they can do what they want.
Vengeance is mine says the Lord. The day of reckoning is coming. It’s a promise. It’s a fact.
Now that our great Democratic leaders want face masks for everyone, will this include the anarchists, protesters and looters? Or will it be just for law-abiding citizens only?
All of the people you see rioting, looting and occupying cities now are the result of what liberal academia has done to this country. Liberal academia has taught these people to rebel against their own country. Most of these people couldn’t pass a U.S. citizenship test if you gave them the answers.
Clarence Page’s last statement in a recent Another View says it all: “Police need a lot of help from all of us in fighting crime, and we, the public, need their help to make that cooperation happen.”
Abraham Lincoln was a Republican president. That’s why they are so mad now. They found out he was a Republican. They are going to tear down everything that is Republican. The Democrats don’t like (Abraham) Lincoln anymore.
Why doesn’t the Black Lives Matter organization try to do some useful, like encourage more young to apply for jobs on police forces, build Habitat Homes for needy black families, or help needy young students with college costs?
I finally figured out why they are so desperate to pull down Confederate statues. The Democratic Party is so fragmented that they know they won’t survive as long as people keep remembering they are the party of slavery and black subjugation.
All of our lives matter. God made us all and wants us to go to heaven. He’s prepared for us, so we’ll all be there no matter what race. God tells us to live in peace with all men. We’re not to destroy property and be violent.
Broadway Street where Broadway Recreational Center is (located) is probably one of the most traveled streets in Florence. All they have done is patch holes on it.
I really don’t care if they leave up the monuments. It’s the hiring of people that you’ve got to change and that may never happen until Jesus comes back.
I encourage everyone to boycott Florence businesses, especially with the mayor’s attitude of catering to all these terrorists.
The Democrats voted against freeing the slaves. The Democrats voted against giving them the right to vote. All these statues they are tearing down, they are trying to tear down their own history. They’re not only destroying their own history, they are also destroying the Democrats.
It’s obvious those taking part in this cancellation culture do not care about or have not studied American history. It was the Democrats that created the Jim Crow South, stood against civil rights for African Americans for generations, and still hold them hostage with their lies. If we are ever going to get rid of the problems and get better, the Democratic Party as we know it needs to be disbanded.
Relocating the Confederate monument from the Lauderdale County Courthouse to the Soldier’s Rest area of the city cemetery is appropriate. In its place, the county should erect an appropriate monument to all United States military personnel in this county who have given their lives in previous wars and may do so in future foreign wars. This should not offend anyone.
I’m calling about everyone wanting these statues moved in the public places. I don’t see why. I look at them all the time. I think of them as works of art. Beautiful. There was some good craftsmanship when they built them.
The barbarians are at the gate.
If the city of Florence is so interested in taking down statues and getting rid of its history, I think they need to start down at Wilson Park and move Handy down to the Handy home. That statue is also on public property.
It would be hard to figure, but I wonder how much money Florence would have made if they had hosted the softball tournament recently that Decatur got.
Nobody, and I mean nobody, has the right to tear down or relocate a Confederate monument. These monuments are to honor the men who were killed in Lincoln’s tax war. Over 400,000 men were killed in Lincoln’s tax war, the most men ever killed in a war to this date.
It was just reported that Alabama is No. 2 in reported new cases of coronavirus in the nation.But I’ve got faith in the people of Alabama. We’ll soon be No. 1. Go Bama!
The department of justice should not be used to settle political scores as President Trump and Attorney General Barr have done.
