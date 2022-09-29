The millionaires, billionaires and oil companies get a tax break, a loophole, stimulus money and it all goes in some account, some offshore, some savings. You give a dollar to a working man or college student and it goes right back into the economy. Thank you, President Biden, for giving the working class and the poor a shot at what makes America great.

