When I saw the military tanks in the Independence Day festivities, I wasn’t sure if this was an American parade. It reminded me of dictators.
I wonder where all these Republicans are getting their information about Democrats. I’m a Democrat and I never seem to see or hear all the junk they say about us. The only two House members who have been indicted are Republicans. They are Duncan Hunter of California and Chris Collins of New York. I think I have all the news sources that they do, and I don’t see or hear all that junk. Could it be I don’t listen to, or watch, Fox News?
The United States does not tell Israel what to do. Israel tells the United States what to do. Does that explain that right there?
These big stores are going to self-checking out, or standing in long lines waiting to check out, is inconsiderate. Some customers can’t walk or stand very long. Some need cashiers to ask questions of. Besides doing away with American jobs isn’t good either.
Colin Kaepernick is complaining again. This time it’s about Betsy Ross and her flag. Is this very important part of our American history to be blocked out because of what a has-been quarterback says? Sure, this flag was artfully and lovingly made during slavery days, as was our government and our Constitution written.
If Donald Trump wants to spend all this money for a wall, that’s fine. As long as he pays for it.
When a man or woman gets a tattoo, they are going to wear their clothes to make sure you see it. I saw something unbelieveable recently. People go to extremes to make sure you see their tattoos, like other people care. I could care less.
If you are over the age of 50, do your children and grandchildren a favor and don’t vote liberal. If you continue to vote liberal, you are sentencing your grandchildren and children to a lifetime of misery.
Former President Jimmy Carter said President Donald Trump is not a legitimately elected president. He said Russia put Trump in office. This kind of stupidity from the peanut man got us double digit interest rates and double digit inflation when he was president. Carter also gave away the Panama Canal, let Iran take over our embassy and hold people hostage, and his positions on gay marriage and abortion are not biblical.
North Korea displays their military to remind their people that their government controls all aspects of their lives. We should not be showing the military’s power.
All Democrats couldn’t wait to vote for Doug Jones for senator of Alabama. All of us Republicans told ya’ll he wouldn’t do anything. Now you see.
They say gas is going down but it’s going up because we have to pay for Donald Trump’s little grandstanding parade. Big deal. Who cares about Trump?
In the same week we celebrate our nation’s independence, Nike has chosen to remove a shoe that was coming out that had the original American flag created by Betsy Ross on it because of Colin Kaepernick’s stand. The American people should boycott Nike forever.
Keep Franklin County great. Vote Democrats for animal control and constables.
I would like to point out to the citizens of Florence the many beautiful crepe myrtles around our beautiful town. The crepe myrtle is Florence’s city flower. Thanks to all that make our city more beautiful.
The Democratic candidates for president, mostly all millionaires, are proposing to tax the rich. You can
