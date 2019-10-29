If you are ever in Florence and Muscle Shoals and get lost, if you’re still having to stop at every traffic light, you are still in Florence or Muscle Shoals.
These red flag laws are supposed to keep mentally ill, dangerous people away from firearms. If these people are so dangerous, why aren’t they in a mental hospital where they can be treated and supervised 24 hours a day? A dangerous person is a dangerous person, whether they use a firearm, a knife, a vehicle, a can of gasoline or even a lawnmower blade.
Apparently only the Democrats have the courage to risk their political futures to rein in a rogue president. Unlike the cowardice Republicans, who remain silent and condone any behavior by this president.
If you base your opinion and your vote for superintendent on a man who promises to put air conditioning in gyms, that shows exactly how much you care about your kids’ education.
All of the Democratic presidential campaigners are crying foul, get rid of the electoral college. They are hysterical. What would happen if we got rid of the electoral college and the next president that was Democrat lost the election? They would say get rid of the popular vote.
I’ve noticed the Hillary Clinton emails are back in the news. There’s also a rumor that Trey Gowdy may be coming back to Congress to hold another Benghazi hearing. Stay tuned.
Bob Livingston says the Democrats can take in $100 million by taxing the churches and the preachers. They don’t pay taxes and it’s time they do. That’s what’s going to happen. As a matter of fact, they will do away with Christianity if the Democrats get back in office, and you will be living under Sharia law.
We recently attended a function at Flowers Hall at UNA. Unfortunately, we do need a handicapped place to park and there were none. Most of the cars that were parked in handicapped spaces were not licensed to park there. Where was UNA security? Why were there no tickets? Flowers Hall is not handicapped friendly. I don’t know if we’ll go back there or not for anything.
This is the game the Democrats are playing. They make up a big, fat lie and pass it around so all are on the same page. They tell it to fake news, and they broadcast it nationally. It would be laughable if it was not destroying our country.
I’m just bewildered. When Donald Trump had the Russian delegation in the Oval Office, the American people’s White House, he wouldn’t allow any American press in. But he had the Russian press there. Why are the American people not up in arms? He’s committing treasonous acts.
The Democrats and the Republicans should put America and the U.S. Constitution first. Set aside the politics of impeachment and focus on the facts. God bless America.
We shall soon see if democracy still works in the United States of America, or if Donald Trump has abandoned democracy. The Republicans need to make a stand. So do the American people.
Donald Trump said Colin Kaepernick disrespected the flag when he peaceably protested the killing of black people. Trump is disrespecting the flag, the Constitution, the rule of law, the American people and, especially, the United States Congress.
