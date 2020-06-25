People’s actions speak louder than their words. When a liberal politician tells you your job is nonessential, their actions speak louder than their words.
It’s curious to me that hospital revenue is down although there are no ICU beds; they are all full. That just seems odd. There’s more to it than that.
If Joe Biden wins the election, we’ll have another (Barack) Obama in the office.
To the person who sat in Sheffield and waited on the train for 20 minutes: You know what you could have done with that 20 minutes, you could have made a list of all the things you could have done in that 20 minutes you sat there. That way, next time you might leave 20 minutes early.
Let’s not forget to tip your service workers, especially the hair care workers. Some of these people have not had a paycheck in months. Don’t be cheap. Tip somebody.
The federal government spends billions of dollars every year on education. And every state does the same thing. It’s all about education. But that doesn’t make sense to spend all that money on education and put flouride in your drinking water.
Pastors of different churches that want to remain closed certainly don’t have a belief in God. I don’t think they should ever have closed up. Next year, the same amount of people or more people will die just like they did this year, but they don’t keep track of it. This is just one of the biggest ripoffs I’ve ever seen.
Liberal Democrats don’t like Fox News because they are telling the truth about them and all the underhanded things they’ve done. So many people have tried to get Donald Trump out of office. The other news channels tell lie on top of lie to back anything they do. Thank God for Fox News.
This question is for the city of Florence: Are you ever going to do anything with Chisholm Road from Cox Creek to Seven Points? It is a safety hazard. You can’t see the lines; there’s potholes everywhere. It’s ridiculous. Do something about it.
I’d like to comment about the city of Tuscumbia. It seems to me like the mayor and the city council are a joke. They have no dream; they have no vision. There’s so many potential opportunities for Tuscumbia to grow, and they are just sitting back and watching it die. One of the best cities in the world is dying because of the mayor and the city council. Vote them all out.
Muscle Shoals City Schools fired its best history teacher because they wanted a football coach instead of high quality academics. They hired someone from South Alabama whose son will play football. In foreign language classes, teachers show movies regularly to avoid teaching. Where has accountability gone?
