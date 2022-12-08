Did you see now where they Colbert County authorities want to educate the prisoners? They want us, as taxpayers, to pay for educational equipment and people to teach the prisoners different trades and different skills. These people had a chance, just like you and I did, of educating themselves when they were younger, when they went to school, if they went to school. But they made a choice to break the law. Why should we, as taxpayers, pay to do this for them? It’s just like the money we waste on the prisoners that are waiting to be executed. They had their chance just like everybody else, and we need to not waste our money on prisoners.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.