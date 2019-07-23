I really get a kick out of the conservative Republicans and the Democrats cutting each other down. The conservatives, and not the Democrats, should be thankful for the Democrats because they enjoy the same benefits the Democrats enjoy when they become seniors, like Social Security, Medicare and welfare for poor folks. There’s just as many conservative Republicans that receive these benefits as Democrats.
Colbert County should make property owners that have vacant houses and lots, as well as mortgage companies that have repossessed houses and land, be required to keep the grass mowed and buildings removed or restored for a cleaner environment in Colbert County.
Bernie Sanders has an idea for paying off student debt. I have a better idea. He and all his rich friends in the Democratic Party, and also the rich Republicans in Congress, should contribute to pay off the loans rather than ride it on the backs of the elderly and the American middle class where it would eventually wind up.
I talked to some rich Democrats this week and found out the reason they really want open borders. They just like to have servants, that’s all there is to it. Slavery didn’t work out for them, so they’ve got to have somebody.
