What is wrong with Muscle Shoals Board of Education? They are starting school right amid the pandemic on Aug. 6. Other schools have taken the state’s suggestion and waited until the 19. Mountain Brook, which is rated first in the state, has waited until the 19. Muscle Shoals, which has dropped to 19th in the state, seems to think they can do what they want.
Vengeance is mine says the Lord. The day of reckoning is coming. It’s a promise. It’s a fact.
I really don’t care if they leave up the monuments. It’s the hiring of people that you’ve got to change and that may never happen until Jesus comes back.
I encourage everyone to boycott Florence businesses, especially with the mayor’s attitude of catering to all these terrorists.
Now that our great Democratic leaders want face masks for everyone, will this include the anarchists, protesters and looters? Or will it be just for law-abiding citizens only?
All of the people you see rioting, looting and occupying cities now are the result of what liberal academia has done to this country. Liberal academia has taught these people to rebel against their own country. Most of these people couldn’t pass a U.S. citizenship test if you gave them the answers.
Clarence Page’s last statement in a recent Another View says it all: “Police need a lot of help from all of us in fighting crime, and we, the public, need their help to make that cooperation happen.”
Abraham Lincoln was a Republican president. That’s why they are so mad now. They found out he was a Republican. They are going to tear down everything that is Republican. The Democrats don’t like (Abraham) Lincoln anymore.
Why doesn’t the Black Lives Matter organization try to do some useful, like encourage more young to apply for jobs on police forces, build Habitat Homes for needy black families, or help needy young students with college costs?
I finally figured out why they are so desperate to pull down Confederate statues. The Democratic Party is so fragmented that they know they won’t survive as long as people keep remembering they are the party of slavery and black subjugation.
All of our lives matter. God made us all and wants us to go to heaven. He’s prepared for us, so we’ll all be there no matter what race. God tells us to live in peace with all men. We’re not to destroy property and be violent.
Broadway Street where Broadway Recreational Center is (located) is probably one of the most traveled streets in Florence. All they have done is patch holes on it.
