I cannot understand why the city of Florence would pay for a survey on Pine Street around UNA. If those students had sense enough to go down to the traffic light and go when it turns green, they would not get run over. That’s what it’s there for. They don’t need to cross anywhere they please.
That’s the ugliest tree on South O’Neal Street and Veterans Drive in Florence. It’s on the city’s right of way in front of a house and it’s on a bank. The roots are out of the ground, it’s ready to fall, it’s in the power lines, so why doesn’t the city cut it?
This upcoming election, all those people (in Congress) need to be voted out. They have done nothing for America. All they have done is enrich themselves. The election this time is about the soul of our nation. It’s a spiritual war.
Joe Biden is claiming to have graduated from college at the top of his class. This is false. Yet Donald Trump did indeed graduate at the top of his college class. Trump is a lot smarter than both the Bush presidents, also Clinton and Obama. Let’s not turn our country over to the socialists. I’m proud that Trump is my president.
A lot of women won congressional seats in the last election. So they decided that’s how to take over the Senate. They are running 13 Democratic women in the next election. And if they win it, it will be like Mitt Romney — a Republican but really they will vote Democrat. This way they will take over the House and change the whole ball of wax.
People seem to be listening to Donald Trump on the virus instead of medical professionals. Even on “Gilligan’s Island” the castaways listened to the professor rather than the millionaire.
I just don’t understand why the city spends all this money on sidewalks for people to walk on and then they still walk in the middle of the street.
