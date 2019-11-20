Am I the only one that’s upset about the slow-running water in east Florence? Something has got to be done.
Is the general public in the United States just not paying attention? More people are working, the economy is booming, there’s less hunger, and it could be even more if people were less stingy. Donald Trump has tried to fulfill his campaign promises and Nancy Pelosi has tried to stop him.
Florence Electricity Department: Why have more than three blocks of street lights been on day and night for three weeks? A huge amount of taxpayers money has been wasted by these lights burning day and night.
When we become a nation of absolute Republicans or Democrats regardless of character, integrity or fact, when we are only willing to listen to or consider one viewpoint, the one that agrees with our confirmed opinions, we endanger our very existence as a free nation.
I just got through watching “The View” on TV. Donald Trump’s son and his girlfriend, or somebody’s girlfriend, was on it. They are a laugh. I mean, it really isn’t funny. They are the lyingest people I’ve ever seen in my life, or heard. I hope and pray Donald Trump gets out. That whole family needs to be tarred and feathered for lying.
I sure wish my city library in Sheffield was open on Saturday so I could go. But I have to go to Muscle Shoals or Florence on the weekends. I asked one time why don’t they open and they told me that they don’t want to work on Saturday. If they don’t want to work, find another job. Open the library in Sheffield on Saturdays so they can enjoy it. Stay open a little later past five so we can enjoy it during the week.
All you Republicans who are aboard the USS Donald Trump need start looking for lifeboats. His ship has begun to list and is taking on water.
I can see the GOP is really pushing for dictatorship. They are really behind Donald Trump, and I think they really want the dictatorship to stick. The other thing is they may have to use the U.S. Army to force the Democrats, but that will be no problem as long as they have the GOP support.
These developers around here will sell their land to the devil to make a profit.
I want to congratulate the citizenry of Kentucky. They made a move recently that will put them back in the 21st century. Minimum wage, quality jobs, health care, more of an inclusive caring society, and they took a step a way from Donald Trump’s irrational lewd, greedy rhetoric.
A young family member wants Medicare for all. I didn’t tell him my Medicare costs a third more than his company insurance, and Obamacare costs four times as much.
This is for the Franklin County commissioners: Highway 58 between Lankford and Jonesboro, there’s so many limbs hanging over the road, they need to rename that Death Tunnel.
Donald Trump’s base still hasn’t figured out that they have voted for a Democrat that’s making his residence in Florida. It’s a swing state and he plans to vote Democrat again.
Way to go Florence Planning Commission: just what we need, another fast food restaurant on Cloverdale Road. How many wrecks and deaths it’s going to take before ya’ll make them start going out Cox Creek Parkway. We don’t want anymore fast food out Cloverdale Road.
Why don’t the police department enforce the speed limit on Sweetwater Avenue? Why don’t they just quit if they are not going to do their jobs?
Walmart needs to put a sign on Cox Creek Parkway for those who don’t realize there is an entrance on Cox Creek Parkway.
Of course, Ross Alexander is bragging about the growth at UNA. It’s all online and he only cares about online classes. He’s even refused to let some classes be taught in a traditional setting. The value of a degree from UNA will soon be comparable to one from the City of Phoenix — not worth a plug nickle.
The Democrats just don’t see when they are outclassed. Now they’ve announced yet another thing they are going to use to impeach the president when the present fabrication and hoax fails.
Some of the comments in “You Said It” are proof that liberal educators have brainwashed a large portion of our society.
Former President Barack Obama and his attorney general, Eric Holder, gave high-powered rifles to the Mexican drug cartel, better known as the “Fast and Furious.” Now the Democrats fight against building the border wall and securing our southern border. They even want to abolish ICE. Could it be the Democrat Party partners with the Mexican cartel?
So Jimmy Gardiner, Colbert County commissioner, switched to the Republican Party. All the Republicans have started drinking that Trump Kool-Aid. When he’s impeached they are going to run back to the Democrats. We don’t want you. Stay where you’re at.
Alabama is now dead last in math ACT scores, and 49th in language scores. Of course, we have good football teams, not that that matters any.
The deep South is very hindered in politics. It’s all because the Religious Right keeps them dumb and stupid.
When Osama bin Laden was killed, Donald Trump said it was no big deal. But Baghdadi was. He said he had heard of bin Ladin before anybody else in the United States had heard of him, and knew he was a dangerous guy. Obama thanked the SEALs for killing bin Ladin. It’s like I, me, we, I haven’t heard they yet. I was just wondering if everyone in the White House is illiterate and can’t tell him how to speak.
The Democrats went crazy criticizing the president for pulling out of northwest Syria. Then, the chief of ISIS was killed in northwest Syria by Americans. Surprise!
These Democrats better straighten up and be thankful Donald Trump is the president. If Hillary Clinton had been elected, we’d be living under Sharia law right now and there wouldn’t be no such thing as churches. I don’t know how crazy people can be that don’t understand the truth.
The residents of Lauderdale County did not approve that 2 cents sales tax to go to some ag center that we know nothing about. Therefore, every time we fill up, we are going to Colbert County where the gas is cheaper anyway. Come on everybody, join us. There will be no taxes to pay for this thing that nobody wants or knows anything about.
When is the Haleyville Police Department going to start issuing tickets for people driving without their headlights in the rain?
