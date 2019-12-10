Have you ever really noticed that little gray cars are pretty much invisible on very cloudy days? Maybe people need to remember to turn their lights on.
This is to the people who walk their dogs after dark. Please wear light clothing. I have almost hit someone two to three times lately.
The White House decorations are just gorgeous this year. The most beautiful trees I’ve ever seen. Good job, Mrs. Trump.
