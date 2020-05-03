This is to the person who dumped their car ashtray on East Bailey Springs Drive, and to the person who left their dog’s mess on the street on North Bailey Springs Drive. We don’t appreciate you people fowling our neighborhood where we walk, jog and our children play. Please be considerate.
The moderator on Red-Eye Radio recently said the Democrats don’t care enough about the American people. Their only concern is keeping their job. And that’s why they are for open border because 90% of illegals, if they vote, vote Democratic.
To the person who called in and said to think twice who you vote for and that Donald Trump would cut Medicare and Social Security and should quit playing golf, where has this person been? Trump has never said he would cut Medicare and Social Security. He works harder than any president we have ever had with no help from Democrats.
I paid $20.45 for a book that explains any and everything you want to know. And here’s the first thing: Airplanes do not use jet fuel to fly across the country. They are using compressed air and kinetic energy. The wings of an airplane could not support 2,000 gallons of jet fuel. They would break off. So they are flying on compressed air because there is electricity in the air.
I haven’t seen any of the Florence Street Department out fixing any of the bad streets. The garbage department is doing good, but our streets are falling apart.
So this is their plan to make America great again. Just let the elderly people perish before our eyes — dropping like flies. Get rid of them. Get them off of Social Security so those Republicans and conservatives can live their million little lies in their perfect little world. But it won’t work. As Richard Pryor once said, “Us elderly people did not get really old because we’re stupid.”
John Adams, a founding father, said: “Power always thinks it has a great soul and vast views beyond the comprehension of the week, and that it is doing God’s service when it is violating all his laws.”
I used to consider myself an independent, now because of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, I am a Republican.
God controls the Christians. Obama controls the Democrats. So the empire is at the beginning of it’s end.
Let us all remember why death entered into the world.
Usually the buck stops at the top, as it should. With Donald Trump it’s at the bottom. He leaves decisions to the governors; they in turn leave it to the mayors. I don’t understand why people run for office if they can’t answer tough questions. They just want to blame everyone else for everything when they are in a position to do the right thing.
If you think the coronavirus pandemic has eroded your freedoms and your way of life, this is just a small precursor of what your life will be like if the liberals ever take control of this country. Wake up America.
The leader of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is a lapdog for the lying Chinese communist party. That’s where the COVID-19 virus started. He along with the fake news media, Hollywood and most Democrats, take sides with the communist Chinese and against President Trump. That is what communists do. They lie and cover for each other.
