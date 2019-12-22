2018 violent crime rate statistics have been released. All violent crimes have continued their 25-year decrease. Homicides using rifles are less than homicides using knives, homicides using fists and feet, and homicides using blunt objects.
I finally figured out why the farmers push their cotton stalks down as soon as they pick their cotton. They are ashamed for the public to see how much cotton they leave in the fields. If my grandfather were alive, he would take a cotton stalk to their legs and tell them, “You are not through picking my cotton like that.”
I’m in my 80s and have lived under a lot of presidents. President Trump has been the best president of my lifetime. He’s trying to make America great again. The president has been criticized, and untrue and neglectful and hurtful things said about him. Yet you never see him down; (he’s) always optimistic. Leave him alone and let him do his job.
Let me tell you why selling drugs is a dangerous vocation. Sooner or later, one of your customers is going to want some drugs on credit. If you don’t let them have it, they’ll turn you in. It’s just that simple.
The Republicans need to ignore these far right extremists and do what’s right for the country. Set aside politics, or I feel the Republicans will feel a backlash during the election. Do what’s right for the country.
The youngster who wanted Medicare for all, his cost of insurance is unheard of. As a health care provider, I deal with insurance daily. Unless you have a $10,000 deductible, you are delusional if you think your insurance is less than Medicare or Obamacare.
To the person who said Donald Trump’s ship is taking on water, I can assure him that if this happens, our great president will put more Americans to work bottling that water to sell to China to make a profit to make America even greater again.
The Democrats are out to destroy America. People, stand up for America. President Trump is doing his best just like he said he would. The stock markets at an all-time high and there’s plenty of good jobs, and our military is second to none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.