This is to all city, county and state elected officials: Please wake up and put a new water park in Florence. Cullman has a beautiful, modern, outstanding water park, which has been a tremendous success. Ask yourself which the citizens of the Shoals would prefer, an ag center or a family friendly water park? The ag center is a done deal, but still there is no modern family water park. This would be a huge asset and complement to the RTJ golf courses and would be a benefit to the entire Shoals community.
I’m suspicious of Mayor Scott Howard’s motivations of getting the speed limit reduced in Littleville below 65. I’m wondering why he hasn’t stated any information about how many accidents have been on that stretch of highway. He hasn’t cited any kind of data as to why they need to lower the speed limit on that open highway. Perhaps it’s so they can write more tickets so they can pay for policeman on that two-mile stretch of road.
I was wondering if the Florence Police Department Traffic Division has anybody that knows how to direct traffic. I was at an accident recently on Tennessee Street and the fire truck and police cars had both lanes blocked on the right side, and there was a civilian trying to direct traffic.
You holier than thou Christians, it’s plainly written that no men should consider themselves more or less than the next man, and yet you follow Donald Trump around after he puts children in cages, restrict people going wherever they want to go, and that’s not Biblical. There will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.
You Democrats, do you not open your mind enough to see the future enough to know that if you put Donald Trump out, there is no other that can do he has done for America? You are trying to destroy him. You are trying to destroy America. He’s not the one that lies. You’re the one that does the lying. Help him do his job. You Democrats are only listening to the ones that want to kill babies and all the bad stuff in the world. You are making the devil so happy.
It is a very odd thing when most Democrats are against the death penalty for convicted murderers and then turn around and be for abortion. That’s killing an innocent baby. Think. The world is in a crazy mess and we have let it become this.
I went to the Tuscumbia Courthouse to go into the mapping section and I said, “I’d like to have a map of city of Tuscumbia,” and the woman said, “I would to.” I said, “What do you mean?” and she said, “It all depends on what Muscle Shoals wants.” I tell you these politicians always dream up something for money. Mayor David Bradford of Muscle Shoals wants $100,000 for a flood study. It’s all about the money.
It’s a scary thing to know that the Republicans in the Senate and in the House are protecting the wrongdoings of the president. It’s also a scary thing that Mitch McConnell is blocking Senate security election voting. They need to quit watching talk show hosts that advise to go against God and country.
Taxpayers, do you know that now if you park in the lot at the courthouse, and don’t line up, you will be fined $10-$20. If you get a ticket, make sure you see a video, because they are recording you. Most people don’t know this.
It’s kind of surprising that all the abandoned buildings in Haleyville are burning down. I wonder what’s going on there.
I think we can all agree that we don’t want foreign interference in our elections. But what I don’t think a lot of people realize is that illegal aliens and non-citizen residents are foreigners and so should not vote.
They’ve about beaten the Robert Mueller Report about to death. Why don’t they investigate somethi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.