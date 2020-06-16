It is great that Colbert County can award more than 50 grants worth over $5 million to fire departments, schools, law enforcement, etc., from the TVA in lieu of taxes. What a shame that in this time of great need, Lauderdale County’s in lieu of taxes are being diverted to a white elephant ag center and not where it’s really needed.
Uncle Joe Biden says he wants to be a uniter not a divider. Uncle Joe is an attorney. Attorneys are the most divisive occupation in the history of mankind. Attorneys know more about division than a fourth-grade math teacher.
