Walmart now has their employees wearing masks inside the store and I thought it was a great example of showing care and concern during this pandemic, which is growing worse again every day. But it looked like most of the customers wore no masks at all. Even with today’s medical advances, COVID-19 is spreading like wildfire.
Whoever called in saying COVID-19 is a sham, go visit one of the people who lost a loved one to the virus and ask them face-to-face if it’s a sham. We had to shut down. You see what’s happening now when we opened back up. Most every state in the union has been on a spike again. You think that’s a sham? You need to read and find out what’s going on before you become a bell-clapper.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed people to die in nursing homes, and now he’s trying to blame it on the federal government. This is typical behavior for a liberal. A liberal is never wrong. It’s always someone else’s fault.
Wake up Shoals. The virus is real. People are dying around us. The count in our area is up. How can you call this a sham? How can you question the faith of pastor’s whose church doors are closed? Remember the church is in the heart, not the building.
The condition on the roof at Rogers Hall is a disgrace to UNA and the city of Florence. Please get someone to do some repair work on this roof.
Have you noticed the outcry about people not wearing a face mask and congregating during the virus? No mention of large crowds wearing face masks while looting and burning for which they are never convicted by complacent officials.
Gov. Kay Ivey delayed opening the state up for another month. It proves to me she is a Democrat.
Now that our great Democratic leaders want face masks for everyone, will this include the anarchists, protesters and looters? Or will it be just for law-abiding citizens only?
All of the people you see rioting, looting and occupying cities now are the result of what liberal academia has done to this country. Liberal academia has taught these people to rebel against their own country. Most of these people couldn’t pass a U.S. citizenship test if you gave them the answers.
Clarence Page’s last statement in a recent Another View says it all: “Police need a lot of help from all of us in fighting crime, and we, the public, need their help to make that cooperation happen.”
Abraham Lincoln was a Republican president. That’s why they are so mad now. They found out he was a Republican. They are going to tear down everything that is Republican. The Democrats don’t like (Abraham) Lincoln anymore.
Why doesn’t the Black Lives Matter organization try to do some useful, like encourage more young to apply for jobs on police forces, build Habitat Homes for needy black families, or help needy young students with college costs?
I finally figured out why they are so desperate to pull down Confederate statues. The Democratic Party is so fragmented that they know they won’t survive as long as people keep remembering they are the party of slavery and black subjugation.
All of our lives matter. God made us all and wants us to go to heaven. He’s prepared for us, so we’ll all be there no matter what race. God tells us to live in peace with all men. We’re not to destroy property and be violent.
Broadway Street where Broadway Recreational Center is (located) is probably one of the most traveled streets in Florence. All they have done is patch holes on it.
The Democrats voted against freeing the slaves. The Democrats voted against giving them the right to vote. All these statues they are tearing down, they are trying to tear down their own history. They’re not only destroying their own history, they are also destroying the Democrats.
It’s obvious those taking part in this cancellation culture do not care about or have not studied American history. It was the Democrats that created the Jim Crow South, stood against civil rights for African Americans for generations, and still hold them hostage with their lies. If we are ever going to get rid of the problems and get better, the Democratic Party as we know it needs to be disbanded.
