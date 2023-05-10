I’m a biker and love going to events such as the Trail of Tears until the bikers turned it into a Trump rally. I don’t understand why a false prophet is getting so much attention.
After the Dadeville shooting, there have been multiple mentions of meaningful gun control. I’d like to remind everyone that during the last election cycle the governor ran multiple ads featuring firearms. Don’t expect anything to change.
The current Democratic Party is all about change. They believe that by not eating red meat and not using petroleum products they can change the climate. They also believe a human being has the right to change their sex.
II was checking to see who Tucker Carlson had on his show, but, oh wait a minute, Tucker Carlson doesn’t have a show anymore. How about that? The bricks are starting to crumble. First Donald Trump, then Fox News, then the whole conservative ideology is going down because it is destroying this country. Good overcomes evil time and time again.
If I didn’t know better I would think America was founded by the Middle Eastern countries instead of the European countries. The evangelical religion wants us to live like people in Iran, and the Republican Party as a whole is more comfortable with Facism than progression.
There they go again, these conservatives. Nikki Haley said Joe Biden more than likely won’t make it to the end of his second term. First of all, how does she know he’s going to have a second term? Does she know something we don’t? And that’s not her call. See conservatives think they are in charge of everything.
Muscle Shoals needs to fix the potholes at the railroad tracks by Constellium.
Joe Biden is wanting to run again and get everything done like he said he did this past time. We aren’t even going to know this place in four years if he gets things done again and gets in there again.
I recently read where Alabama state troopers are underpaid and a lot of them are leaving to go to county and municipal departments to make more money. That might be true. For years and years and years state troopers have made more than departments have, but they did nothing. They write tickets and work wrecks. One local political leader who used to be a trooper and did nothing for years thinks troopers deserve a lot more money.
I see where Sen. Larry Stutts is still trying to push through a bill that would take money from public education and give it to private schools. I think a lot of parents send their kids to private schools trying to keep up with the Joneses and find out it’s more of a hardship than they realized. I think Stutts’ time would be better spent trying to help private schools lower their cost of tuition and books and supplies rather than robbing from public schools.
After 30-plus years of peaceful living in Sheffield’s Rivermont subdivision, the neighborhood has drastically changed. Pre-teens ride golf carts, and adults race off-road vehicles on the streets. Dogs roam freely and garbage cans remain on the streets days after Friday’s pickup. Come on residents, show some pride and make Rivermont the quiet, beautiful neighborhood it once was.
These new type of guns these teenagers are getting ahold of, they think they are some kind of sniper when they get one in their hands and that’s why they have done so many school shootings and killed so many people with them. I would not use something like that to deer hunt with. I like the old type of rifle and shotgun, and if we still just had them I don’t believe there would be as many murders as there have been.
Hats off to Alabama Rep. Anthony Daniels of Huntsville and his House bill that excludes overtime pay being taxed at the 5% income tax rate. That’s giving the working man a break. That’s what we need more of down in Montgomery, looking for way to cut taxes. And if you are looking for a way to replace the grocery tax, pass the lottery. It’s a volunteer tax. You could replace a regressive tax with a voluntary tax.
