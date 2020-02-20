I’m reading where Thomas Jackson, D-Thomasville, would allow early voting up to 14 days before the election. We don’t need this. They’ll have every name you can think of already voted. We need to do what we’ve been doing all along. Vote the day you are supposed to and that’s it.
Our nation is rapidly descending into tribalism. Almost everyone thinks their tribe is better than someone else’s tribe. If this trend continues, it will not end well.
President Trump always put down the establishment before he got elected. After he got elected, he purchased the establishment.
I would like to thank President Trump for breaking up market controls on hearing aids. I’ve replaced my pair of advanced stage for $995 compared to last at $4,600. No attempt to keep this a public secret.
Absolute power corrupts. We’ve seen it before in our Legislature, and were seeing it again, this time with the Republicans sneaking the gas tax through. Continuing a 2% tax to fund an ag center is an example of how the legislators serve themselves and their friends. It’s a matter of I’ll scratch your back, you scratch my back. Same old routine.
The other countries under dictation have what they call state news that is run by the government, and (they) are told what to report by the government. We’re wondering is Fox News the United State’s news, or the United States government’s (news)?
I have a great idea. Michael Bloomberg with all your money, and you seem to be so smart, why don’t you get in there and help Donald Trump instead of being against him. All you Democrats that are filled with have for Trump, get in there and help each other. Then we could probably have a good country.
To the mayor of Haleyville: When are you going to clean up that big mess up there on Alabama Avenue? It’s a junk yard and a half. I think we should have a beautification law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.