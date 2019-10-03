To the You Said It caller who said every time the Democrats raise the minimum wage by one dollar, 500,000 jobs are lost. If we lower the minimum wage, does that mean 500,000 jobs are created? Wow. Let’s lower it by $5. Then we’d create 2.5 million jobs.
I thought Tri-Cities Memorial was supposed to be a perpetual care cemetery. There are many grave markers covered with six-inch high grass. Families pay thousands of dollars for grave markers for their loved ones and there are many damaged markers, places caused by their mowers. They seem to just keep the graves that can be seen by the highway well groomed. Something needs to be done.
It was not an honor to be my doctor’s first flu shot patient. Flu is here. Get your shots now.
Why does the state of Alabama pass laws that they don’t enforce? People are still driving in the left lane and they are not passing anybody else.
This must be a joke that Alabama educators must make a trip to Korea to hire teachers. What a waste of money. Put that money on educating our young people, or hire people to teach math and science, but don’t require they don’t have to coach. My husband is a math and science teacher, but he did not get a job in 1980 because he would not coach.
There’s a lot of intelligent individuals in Alabama, so I want to pose a question. What’s the deal with the weather app we have on our iPhone? They may show next week rain every day, and then I look back two minutes later and it’s all gone. Or they may show heavy rain this evening, then it’s gone two minutes later. How do they rationalize their prediction one moment and then for the next second it’s not only gone for the day, but for the week?
Donald Trump is a dictator and a liar, not a good person and not a good president for sure. He is a crazy, money-loving joke. What have we got ourselves into? Shame, shame.
Recruiting teachers for Alabama: How about raising the salary, cutting the size of the classes, and cut out that rotten messes that teachers have to do that are totally unrelated to education? Then you would have more teachers than you can possibly use. Think about it Alabama.
Is anybody crazy enough to believe what these Democrats are running on? No cars? Are the men and women going to have to pull each other everywhere in a wagon? Get rid of the cows for what they are messing up the world? The horses, cats, dogs are doing the same thing. Better get rid of the bathrooms, they mess you up.
We pay over $5,000 a semester for our son to go to UNA, and he has to come home from class because they don’t have any air conditioning in the building? Something needs to be done about that. And they need a new stadium?
The constant disruption and frantic undermining of the present government by the Democrats is probably due to the fear of what will be revealed about the Obama-Clinton corruption of the government. They were so confident of winning that they failed to cover their tracks ahead of time. Now they keep up these tactics to keep the truth from coming out.
Recently at Braly Stadium on Royal Avenue there was a royal mess. Vendors, students and other citizens were directing traffic. Why not set up free parking and free shuttle service with the UNA buses and other buses to handle the parking problem? You have alternate parking spaces in Florence. I have lived here for 53 years, same old problems.
I just want to tell you, Barack Obama made thousands of Republicans out of Democrats. And all the people running today, every time they get on stage they make Republicans out of Democrats.
The New York Times used to be a highly respected paper. But now, like the major new
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.