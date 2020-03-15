I’d like to see the city of Florence control the homeless on Court Street. It’s really annoying when you go out to eat on Court Street and they are always begging at your window, or hitting your tire with a cane, and then they follow you wanting money, or give you a sad story, especially in the parking deck. You can’t even enjoy coming to Court Street. You have to go elsewhere to eat out.
If you want to know what Bernie Sanders’ America will look like, move to Venezuela. Then if you are financially able, return to us and give us a glowing report on the virtues of socialism.
I think the city of Florence needs to check out Chisholm Road between Seven Points and the Elks Club. The white lines are almost invisible. It’s dangerous driving at night, especially if it’s raining. Please get somebody out there to block the white lines to make them visible.
Donald Trump said he was going to lower health care. Why hasn’t health care come down? He said he was going to do it. I think he is more talk than action.
Could someone please fix the turn light at Rickwood and Chisholm roads? Only two cars can get through on the turn light going south on Chisholm turning on Rickwood. You need to at least get four, five or six cars there, especially in the morning when people are trying to go to school.
A middle-aged woman from Florence after six days in the hospital in Atlanta was released to fly Boutique Air to Muscle Shoals at 3 p.m. The 3 p.m. flight was canceled. She stayed for the 5 p.m. flight, which was also canceled. She was told she could fly the 7 p.m. flight ,which was postponed to 10 p.m. and then was canceled. She painfully had to go to a hotel and was able to leave the next day. Now I know why nobody flies Boutique from Atlanta to Muscle Shoals. Bad service.
The Tuscumbia land in the city and the county is just disgusting. There is so much garbage in the roadway, especially after the tornado in Colbert Heights. You pass by and it’s just disgusting. This used to be a clean city, but it’s not anymore.
I wish Haleyville would do something about their burned out buildings and all the abandoned ones, too.
Unborn babies in their mother’s womb have no voice and no hope if their mother decides to abort them. Their best chance is to keep President Trump in the White House and Republicans in control in the Senate. When you go to vote, please be the voice for the unborn.
When I was a child, we played with making mud pies. It looks like the street department has decided to change the ingredient and make asphalt pies looking at Rickwood Road and North Patton Street. It is a shame and a disgrace that these two main streets you can’t get over them. You need a log wagon or a tank rather than an automobile. It’s too bad that we have this kind of a department.
A “You Said It” caller recently denounced Christians for supporting and voting for President Trump. Christians are supposed to be forgiving and are supposed to give people another chance, and are not supposed to be judgmental like that caller is against Christians. Let’s pray for that caller to open his eyes and open his heart and find a way to believe in his fellow mankind.
I was calling about Rickwood Road. I think it would be a whole lot smoother if they would take it and grade it all up and make it a gravel road.
