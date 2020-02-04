It is time to elect Congressmen and women with integrity and honesty and morals. We need a new Congress. Shame on these people.
The panhandler that pulled the knife to rob the person in Florence is probably just the beginning of troubles in the Florence area. The more you do for these people, the more you encourage them to come from other places. Look what has happened in past years to other cities. They go where people take care of them. Most do not want to change. Get your grants and have more to come and make this area a homeless refuge and have problems follow.
Make sense to me: Take a highly unqualified, impulsive, draft-dodger with bone spurs and put him in charge of the entire U.S. military.
Israel has been wanting a war with Iran for a long time. Well, they’ve got it now. The only problem is that the United States is going to have to fight it for them. That’s the way it’s worked for a long time.
I’m coming up to Haleyville and all three highways all you see are empty buildings and trash.
The picture of Iranian protesters who avoided stepping on a picture of the American flag is an indication that the common people of Iran are not supportive of their evil dictator. This man kills his own people as well as infidels in order to retain power. Why are our Democrats and the liberal press not supportive of the people of Iran and critical of their government instead of being critical of our own government?
Here’s the latest on Hillary Clinton according to Family Radio: The Democrats have decided that if the nomination is either going to be Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren, but they don’t figure either one can win. So they are going to take the one in the lead and make them vice president under Hillary Clinton.
I don’t know why the American people can be so dumb to fall for Donald Trump’s good economy. The good economy comes from the deficit that taxpayers eventually will have to pay back, and pay back with interest. What happens when you don’t pay the bank back? They come and pick your stuff up.
