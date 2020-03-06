Here’s a good revenue source for Florence. Put cameras on all the red lights and ticket all the people who run red lights. We’d probably make a million dollars within a week’s time.
All horses are animals, but not all animals are horses. Some men and women can be trusted, but the rest of the men and women cannot be trusted. The reason I know this is that I’ve divorced 12 women. I was afraid to try No. 13 because it’s an unlucky number. I’ve been alone now 60 years. I wish I had tried No. 13 because that’s the number I play at the horse track and I win most of my races. We just never know, do we?
Someone in “You Said It” was recently concerned that the president received a deferment for having bone spurs. Was the same person concerned when Bill Clinton dodged the draft, or when Barack Obama failed to register for selective service?
The House needs to replace Nancy Pelosi. A person in her position should conduct herself in a manner pleasing to the Americans who pay her salary. Her actions during the State of the Union speech were uncalled for. It’s evident she hates Donald Trump and is not willing to cooperate with him on any level. She needs to go.
Would the Democrats please tell us what their credentials are and what they plan to accomplish and quit whining and blaming everyone else for problems? The president has done a really good job and has never received credit. Democrats, tell us what your credits are.
I want you people who have any common sense at all to watch and listen to what kind of election we are having. Nobody cares what they can do to help our nation, it’s all about beating Donald Trump. What’s going to happen to us next if that’s all the people care about?
A “You Said It” caller recently denounced Christians for supporting and voting for President Trump. Christians are supposed to be forgiving and are supposed to give people another chance, and are not supposed to be judgmental like that caller is against Christians. Let’s pray for that caller to open his eyes and open his heart and find a way to believe in his fellow mankind.
The Democrats need to take their shoes off so they can count their election returns.
