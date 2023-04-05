This Inspiration Landing in Sheffield: What a farce; what a joke! I just went through it and it’s a laughing stock.
It’s really funny you still have a few callers who label anything not having a far left spin as coming from Fox News. The truth is that even though 90% of our national news sources are owned by a dozen or so liberal families, the other 10% is a dynamic collective of a long list of dedicated journalists who work for over 100 different agencies and organizations. So, when you read real news, don’t just assume it comes from Fox.
I’d like to address the thing about the city of Florence having a large increase in their tax revenue so they have a surplus. They don’t really understand this. I think the reason why is they are letting their merchants do whatever they want to, charge whatever they want to, so their revenue should be up. Also, Florence is home for senior retired citizens. A lot of us are golfers. And then they raised the price on people that have a fixed income. They raised the price of golf approximately 40%. Why don’t they take some of these extra revenues and keep the price down for the senior citizens?
I am a middle 80s strong observer of government functions for quite some time. I am at the present time embarrassed by our national behavior. We no longer perform like a strong, progressive nation. We are becoming a Third World country. I urge everyone to take the time to be informed. Don’t believe everything you are told. Take the time to either confirm or reject what you are told. We are smarter than this.
The corporate fascists in Washington, D.C., and the United Nations are in lockstep and are leading us toward a one-world totalitarian government where we will have no freedoms at all.
I personally know several teachers who do nothing but complain. They only work nine months out of the year. They complain about kids, even though they know they are going to have to teach some kids who are not the best kids in the world. They complain about the pay. They know what the pay is going to be before they decide to get an education degree in college. It’s time to stop complaining and do your job. If you don’t want to, let’s get some teachers in there who do care about the kids, because the teachers I know could care less.
I don’t care if they arrest Donald Trump. They could throw away the key. But it’s time to impeach Joe Biden for treason, arrest Dr. Anthony Fauci for treason, and Hunter Biden for a felon with as gun and for treason also.
I sure wish we had a nice mall with lots of stores in it for people who are going to be on the ship that parks in Florence. They will be getting off wanting to go shopping and where are they going to go?
They are going to have to take that rodeo somewhere else in the county than on the main road. All four lanes were blocked from Cox Creek Parkway to where they turn in. They are just sitting there at 8:11 p.m. for no reason.
Just say “no” to the Central Bank’s digital currency Joe Biden is proposing. It is nothing more than a control mechanism.
Alabama basketball, Nate Oats, all of them choked. He needs to recruit some winners, those who love to compete and hate to lose. A horrible loss to San Diego State.
If anyone out there has valid information that Sen. Tommy Tuberville is giving what he calls his p-check to disabled veterans, and if you should, please give the answer in You Said It. I was just wondering if he was actually keeping his promise.
There was a White House press briefing given several days ago by the totally incompetent Karine Jean-Pierre and one courageous journalist, a Black man from Nigeria, challenged her refusal to allow him to ask a question. He gave her a sincere and brilliant lecture on the importance of the First Amendment right of freedom of speech. His comments were completely knowledgeable and they brought tears to my eyes. Only one press corps journalist shook his head in approval. The rest of them sat there like zombies and robots and stared straight ahead. They should have reported his courage but they did nothing.
